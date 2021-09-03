Capital Analysts LLC Has $86,000 Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Square by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 104,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,783,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Square by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Square by 11,026.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 26,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after purchasing an additional 26,463 shares during the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Square during the second quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Square by 82.3% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 23,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 10,803 shares during the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SQ. Truist boosted their target price on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.85.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total transaction of $2,128,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 405,406 shares in the company, valued at $86,274,450.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $1,352,125.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,027,138.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 685,874 shares of company stock worth $167,732,740 in the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SQ stock opened at $265.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.28, a P/E/G ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $256.96 and a 200-day moving average of $241.26. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.00 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

