Capital Analysts LLC Grows Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 59.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 90.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $186.85 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $186.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.24.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.603 per share. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

A number of research firms have commented on AWK. HSBC cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.00.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

