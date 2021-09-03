Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $13.00. The stock had previously closed at $10.21, but opened at $10.72. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cantaloupe shares last traded at $11.27, with a volume of 2,795 shares.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CTLP. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Cantaloupe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cantaloupe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,295,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,302,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,618,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,839,000. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,787,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $774.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.11 and a beta of 2.13.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. Research analysts predict that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cantaloupe Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Cantaloupe, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (“IoT“) and machine-to-machine (“M2M“) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

