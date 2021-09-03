Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTLP traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.85. 10,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,063. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.55 million, a P/E ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Cantaloupe has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $12.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.08.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,159,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

CTLP has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cantaloupe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cantaloupe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (“IoT“) and machine-to-machine (“M2M“) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

