Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Coverage Initiated at Barrington Research

Investment analysts at Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.36% from the company’s previous close.

CTLP has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Cantaloupe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cantaloupe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

CTLP stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.92. 8,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,063. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.08. The company has a market capitalization of $776.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 2.13. Cantaloupe has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%. On average, analysts forecast that Cantaloupe will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the first quarter worth $176,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (“IoT“) and machine-to-machine (“M2M“) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.