Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $11.97, but opened at $12.30. Cano Health shares last traded at $12.97, with a volume of 61,310 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Marlow Hernandez purchased 1,179,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $12,687,212.84. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,106.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Aguilar bought 51,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $613,118.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 51,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,118.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,314,711 shares of company stock worth $14,262,011.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cano Health in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Cano Health during the second quarter valued at about $423,303,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Cano Health during the second quarter valued at about $134,119,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cano Health during the second quarter valued at about $133,628,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Cano Health during the second quarter valued at about $96,039,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cano Health during the second quarter valued at about $59,118,000. 29.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cano Health (NYSE:CANO)

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

