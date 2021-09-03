Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) PT Raised to C$42.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Western Bank presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.83.

OTCMKTS CBWBF opened at $29.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.66 and a 200-day moving average of $27.39. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $31.47.

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of banking services for small and medium size companies. The firm provides commercial banking and financial services for business banking, personal banking or wealth management. It also offers full-service personal banking options, including checking and savings accounts, loans, mortgages, and investment products.

