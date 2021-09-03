Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Lowered to Hold at Loop Capital

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) was downgraded by investment analysts at Loop Capital to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$157.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CNR. Raymond James set a C$152.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. CIBC cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$146.00 to C$145.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$147.00.

TSE:CNR opened at C$156.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$134.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$137.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$110.61 billion and a PE ratio of 27.66. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$125.00 and a 52-week high of C$157.27.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.49. The company had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.68 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

