Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Given New C$157.00 Price Target at CSFB

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target raised by CSFB from C$156.00 to C$157.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$159.65.

Shares of TSE CM opened at C$145.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of C$96.42 and a 12 month high of C$152.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$144.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$134.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.22%.

In related news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 18,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.86, for a total transaction of C$2,712,793.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,465 shares in the company, valued at C$1,226,239.90. Also, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.42, for a total value of C$361,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$336,498.60. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,227 shares of company stock valued at $8,889,705.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

