Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Cormark

Cormark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.29 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a $158.00 rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$159.65.

Shares of TSE CM opened at C$145.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$144.77 and its 200-day moving average is C$134.80. The stock has a market cap of C$65.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$96.42 and a twelve month high of C$152.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.22%.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Victor George Dodig sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.04, for a total transaction of C$3,626,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,844,684.24. Also, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.83, for a total transaction of C$352,392.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$709,188.90. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,227 shares of company stock worth $8,889,705.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

