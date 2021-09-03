Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Short Interest Up 17.5% in August

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,790,000 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the July 29th total of 7,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

CAN opened at $9.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.85. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -54.70 and a beta of 4.21. Canaan has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $39.10.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Canaan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Canaan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Canaan in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Canaan in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canaan in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Canaan in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. 12.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canaan

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

