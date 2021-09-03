Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Shares Sold by Crestview Partners II GP L.P.

Crestview Partners II GP L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,899,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303,963 shares during the period. Camping World makes up approximately 77.0% of Crestview Partners II GP L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Crestview Partners II GP L.P.’s holdings in Camping World were worth $77,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CWH. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Camping World by 1,538.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Camping World by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Camping World by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Northcoast Research cut Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.90.

In related news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $153,384.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,341,434. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 45.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CWH stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.22. The company had a trading volume of 20,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,701. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 3.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.32 and its 200 day moving average is $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 363.49% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is 31.35%.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

