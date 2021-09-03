Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.750-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.31 billion-$8.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.35 billion.Campbell Soup also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.75-2.85 EPS.

NYSE CPB traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,309. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $53.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.67.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Campbell Soup from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Campbell Soup from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.36.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Campbell Soup stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,005,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of Campbell Soup worth $91,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 52.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.