Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.35

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.35 and last traded at $21.52, with a volume of 291797 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.72.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on Cameco from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Get Cameco alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 7.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.94. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -518.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. Equities research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Cameco by 543.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Cameco by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.