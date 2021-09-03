Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Receives $60.38 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.38.

CMBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$76.00 target price on shares of Cambium Networks in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other Cambium Networks news, VP Graaf Raymond De sold 574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $27,333.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,598.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $92,160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cambium Networks during the second quarter worth about $1,334,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 428.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 179,954 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMBM traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $37.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,641. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.63. Cambium Networks has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $66.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.53.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 63.79%. The company had revenue of $92.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

