Calmare Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTTC) versus Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) Financial Contrast

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) and Calmare Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTTC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get Asensus Surgical alerts:

Asensus Surgical has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Calmare Therapeutics has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Asensus Surgical and Calmare Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asensus Surgical $3.17 million 167.80 -$59.31 million ($0.63) -3.60 Calmare Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Calmare Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Asensus Surgical.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Asensus Surgical and Calmare Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asensus Surgical 0 1 1 0 2.50 Calmare Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Asensus Surgical currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 76.21%. Given Asensus Surgical’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Asensus Surgical is more favorable than Calmare Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Asensus Surgical and Calmare Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asensus Surgical -1,162.78% -35.38% -31.28% Calmare Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.8% of Asensus Surgical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Calmare Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Asensus Surgical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Calmare Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Asensus Surgical beats Calmare Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Asensus Surgical

Asensus Surgical, Inc. is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery. The Senhance Surgical System features as the first machine vision system for use in robotic surgery, which is powered by the new Intelligent Surgical Unit (ISU) that enables augmented intelligence in surgery and brings the benefits of digital laparoscopy to patients around the world while staying true to the principles of value-based healthcare. The company was founded by William N. Starling on August 19, 1988 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

About Calmare Therapeutics

Calmare Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of chronic, neuropathic pain and wound affliction devices. It offers licensing and technology sourcing. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Fairfield, CT.

Receive News & Ratings for Asensus Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asensus Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.