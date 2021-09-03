California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) VP David B. Healey Sells 250 Shares of Stock

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) VP David B. Healey sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $16,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:CWT opened at $65.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.37. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $65.99. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.14.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.38. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 17.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

