Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Declares $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.

CPZ opened at 20.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 20.25. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of 13.79 and a twelve month high of 21.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,157,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,483 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $24,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.