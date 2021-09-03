Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Short Interest Update

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the July 29th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 18.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 244,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 37,733 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 18.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 1.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period.

NASDAQ CGO opened at $17.05 on Friday. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.96.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Total Return Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a portfolio of equities, convertible securities, and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

