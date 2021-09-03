Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Announces $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.

CCD opened at $31.59 on Friday. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $21.72 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.68.

Get Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,724 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund were worth $5,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company which engages in the provision of total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.