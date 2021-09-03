Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CHI)

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.

Shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.89. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $15.68.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Convertible Opportunities & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield fixed income securities. The company was founded on April 17, 2002 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

