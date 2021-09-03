Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CHY)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.

NASDAQ:CHY remained flat at $$16.28 on Friday. 98,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,910. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.21 and a 52-week high of $16.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.71.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,712,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 38,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund were worth $27,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

