CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Director Warren R. Phillips Sells 3,500 Shares

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Director Warren R. Phillips sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.45, for a total transaction of $897,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CACI International stock traded down $2.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $256.32. 116,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. CACI International Inc has a 1-year low of $198.46 and a 1-year high of $270.73. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $259.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.25.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74. CACI International had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 7.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 18.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in CACI International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,341 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in CACI International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in CACI International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CACI International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,616 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CACI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.88.

About CACI International

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

