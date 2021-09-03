C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after JMP Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $167.00 to $96.00. The stock had previously closed at $53.11, but opened at $49.10. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. C3.ai shares last traded at $47.81, with a volume of 69,560 shares trading hands.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on C3.ai from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.22.

Get C3.ai alerts:

In other C3.ai news, Director Condoleezza Rice sold 55,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $3,385,960.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,197,469.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $30,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,756,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,822,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,755,410 shares of company stock valued at $345,305,587 in the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in C3.ai by 251.3% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 320.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 12,301 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the first quarter valued at about $376,000. Institutional investors own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -52.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.65.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.27 million. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

C3.ai Company Profile (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.