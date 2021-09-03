C3.ai (NYSE:AI) PT Lowered to $78.00 at Piper Sandler

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $98.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AI has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered C3.ai from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.22.

AI opened at $47.67 on Thursday. C3.ai has a 52 week low of $44.35 and a 52 week high of $183.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -52.97.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.27 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that C3.ai will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other C3.ai news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 34,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $1,560,426.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,500,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $156,675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,755,410 shares of company stock worth $345,305,587. Company insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in C3.ai by 58.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at $2,055,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in C3.ai by 251.3% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth $335,000. 40.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

