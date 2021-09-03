Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Trading 6.9% Higher

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)’s stock price traded up 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.36 and last traded at $19.91. 3,729 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 205,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.94 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.00 and its 200-day moving average is $27.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -19.03 and a beta of -2.12.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.82). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 21.52% and a negative net margin of 112.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNR. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 317.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,582,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,190,000 after buying an additional 5,004,571 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter valued at $51,122,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the first quarter valued at $18,444,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 7,786.0% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 688,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,525,000 after buying an additional 679,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter valued at $15,196,000. 25.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

