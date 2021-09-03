Burney Co. Sells 49 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Burney Co. lowered its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 18.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 3,107.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 8,949 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 31.6% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 46.0% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $548,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $1,265,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,937,316.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.78.

UTHR opened at $212.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.44 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.47. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $98.37 and a 1 year high of $216.90.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.54 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 29.60%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

