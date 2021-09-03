Burney Co. Sells 479 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Burney Co. lowered its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,773 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QLYS. CDAM UK Ltd lifted its position in Qualys by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 468,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,087,000 after purchasing an additional 42,014 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Qualys by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 589,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,781,000 after purchasing an additional 64,162 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Qualys by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 117,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,316,000 after purchasing an additional 30,357 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in Qualys during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in Qualys during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,604,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QLYS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

In other Qualys news, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 76,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $8,829,021.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.71, for a total value of $93,878.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,071.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 321,478 shares of company stock valued at $36,233,196 over the last three months. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $119.60 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.65 and a 1-year high of $148.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 70.77 and a beta of 0.59.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

