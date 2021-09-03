Burney Co. Purchases 1,777 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Burney Co. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $2,333,000. Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $1,164,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% in the second quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 378,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,534,000 after acquiring an additional 111,753 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 317,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,522,000 after acquiring an additional 56,474 shares during the period. Finally, Resolute Partners Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 87,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 17,555 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $52.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.79. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.53 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

