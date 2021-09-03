Burney Co. Has $2.86 Million Stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Burney Co. raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,137,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,013,568,000 after acquiring an additional 430,516 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 20.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,008,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,971,000 after acquiring an additional 168,722 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at about $28,534,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 716,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,631,000 after acquiring an additional 79,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,739,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $915,972,000 after acquiring an additional 76,748 shares during the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SMG shares. Truist Securities lowered their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group started coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.89.

NYSE SMG opened at $159.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $143.08 and a fifty-two week high of $254.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 36.46%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

