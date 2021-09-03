Burney Co. Has $2.11 Million Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Burney Co. increased its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CIEN. Barclays cut their target price on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lowered their price target on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.86.

NYSE CIEN opened at $58.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.66 and its 200-day moving average is $55.25. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $38.03 and a one year high of $61.09.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.41 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. Ciena’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Ciena news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $174,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $116,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,849 shares of company stock valued at $2,935,997. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

