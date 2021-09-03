Burney Co. Cuts Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Burney Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JKHY stock opened at $176.23 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.65 and a 52-week high of $179.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.60.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.66%.

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $389,625.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson bought 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.71.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

