Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bunzl (LON:BNZL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 2,850 ($37.24) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BNZL. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Bunzl to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,650 ($34.62) to GBX 2,750 ($35.93) in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bunzl currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,558.33 ($33.42).

Get Bunzl alerts:

Shares of BNZL stock opened at GBX 2,652 ($34.65) on Wednesday. Bunzl has a 12-month low of GBX 2,122 ($27.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,710 ($35.41). The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,599.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,416.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.67.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.