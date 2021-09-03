Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 966 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOOV. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 123.9% during the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 86.1% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.2% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $146.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.07. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $104.70 and a 52-week high of $147.30.

