Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 58.0% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $155.81 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $156.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.07%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WM. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.25.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.90, for a total transaction of $30,784.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,016,183.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total value of $38,117.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,415 shares of company stock valued at $12,300,321. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

