Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,242,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,162,000 after purchasing an additional 219,254 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 1st quarter worth $33,387,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 18.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,505,000 after acquiring an additional 132,422 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 813,481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,199,000 after acquiring an additional 74,612 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 545,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,548,000 after acquiring an additional 56,106 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on RUTH shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. CL King upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.70.

In other Ruth’s Hospitality Group news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,215.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $20.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $719.56 million, a P/E ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 2.42. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $28.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.79 and its 200 day moving average is $23.00.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.13. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.