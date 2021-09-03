Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $586,000 Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Centene by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,039 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Centene by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,173 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Centene by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378,239 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Centene by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,721,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,669,000 after purchasing an additional 250,523 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Centene by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,094,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,421,000 after purchasing an additional 719,038 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNC stock opened at $64.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $75.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.42.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $655,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $1,779,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,785,170. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

