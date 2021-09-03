Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $526,000 Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ED. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 44.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 14.3% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 49.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 5.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ED shares. KeyCorp cut Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $75.44.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $77.13 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $83.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.17.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

