Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Grows Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 14.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 160.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period.

Shares of PRF stock opened at $165.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.39. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $109.31 and a twelve month high of $165.27.

