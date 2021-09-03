Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 131.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,695 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,250,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,067,000 after purchasing an additional 277,875 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,564,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,896,000 after acquiring an additional 24,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,310,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,880,000 after acquiring an additional 94,702 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,228,000 after acquiring an additional 19,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 366,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,320,000 after acquiring an additional 42,137 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RWO opened at $55.26 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $37.71 and a 12 month high of $55.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.24 and a 200-day moving average of $50.59.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

