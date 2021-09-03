Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 18.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,135,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,163,335 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,224,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,701 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 25.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,859,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,027 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 17.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,333,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,093,000 after acquiring an additional 961,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 12.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,923,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,681,000 after acquiring an additional 526,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $24.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.34 and a 200 day moving average of $26.06. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The firm has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Argus upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.19.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

