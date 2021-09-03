BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BTRS Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions which simplify and automate B2B commerce. BTRS Holdings Inc., formerly known as South Mountain Merger Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BTRS. KeyCorp lowered their price target on BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on BTRS in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Shares of BTRS opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. BTRS has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.16.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that BTRS will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 3,151,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $36,971,728.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles B. Bernicker sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $6,451,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BTRS by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,577,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,867,000 after buying an additional 4,322,998 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of BTRS by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,356,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,834,000 after acquiring an additional 394,175 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BTRS by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,408 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at $59,541,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BTRS by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,401,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,931,000 after buying an additional 173,465 shares in the last quarter. 59.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

