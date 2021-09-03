BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.85 EPS

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.85, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. BRP had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 149.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO traded up $4.86 on Friday, hitting $98.88. 1,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,160. BRP has a 12 month low of $46.90 and a 12 month high of $96.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 3.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.45%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BRP stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of BRP worth $42,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, June 28th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on BRP in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. CIBC upgraded BRP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on BRP from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BRP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.69.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

