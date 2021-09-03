BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.85 EPS

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.85, Briefing.com reports. BRP had a negative return on equity of 149.93% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. BRP’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO traded up $5.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.32. 7,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,160. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 3.01. BRP has a 52-week low of $46.90 and a 52-week high of $96.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 10.45%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BRP stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 547,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,974 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.65% of BRP worth $42,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 28.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC raised BRP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.46.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

