Brokerages Set WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) PT at $55.33

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on WSFS. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on WSFS Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens dropped their price objective on WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $44.90 on Tuesday. WSFS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $55.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.33.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.16. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 39.87%. The company had revenue of $106.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that WSFS Financial will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.23%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 13,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $728,897.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $546,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

