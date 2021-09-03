Brokerages Set WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Target Price at $40.29

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.29.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WKME shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on WalkMe in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on WalkMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on WalkMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on WalkMe in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, started coverage on WalkMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Shares of WalkMe stock opened at $28.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.87. WalkMe has a 12 month low of $22.18 and a 12 month high of $32.04.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.50 million. Research analysts expect that WalkMe will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WKME. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WalkMe in the second quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of WalkMe in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of WalkMe in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of WalkMe in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of WalkMe in the second quarter worth about $322,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WalkMe

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

