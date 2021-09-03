Brokerages Set Varta AG (ETR:VAR1) Target Price at €102.00

Varta AG (ETR:VAR1) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €102.00 ($120.00).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VAR1 shares. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on shares of Varta in a report on Monday, August 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on shares of Varta in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €119.00 ($140.00) price target on shares of Varta and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Varta in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Varta in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

VAR1 traded down €0.75 ($0.88) during trading on Thursday, reaching €134.25 ($157.94). The stock had a trading volume of 139,834 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of €140.45 and a 200-day moving average of €130.11. Varta has a one year low of €99.20 ($116.71) and a one year high of €181.30 ($213.29). The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion and a PE ratio of 53.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

