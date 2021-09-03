Brokerages Set Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Target Price at $16.75

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 32.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GMRE traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -122.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.50. Global Medical REIT has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $15.98.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.15%. Analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.18%.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.