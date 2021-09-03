Brokerages Set Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) PT at $114.23

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.23.

BPMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,033. Blueprint Medicines has a 52 week low of $66.20 and a 52 week high of $125.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.40.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.09). Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 41.08%. The business had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.57 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -6.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $90,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,948 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,507.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $124,105.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,971.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,350 shares of company stock worth $2,531,346. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 2.1% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.