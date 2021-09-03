Brokerages Set Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) PT at $7.33

Shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATNX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Athenex from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Athenex from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Athenex in the 1st quarter valued at $1,054,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Athenex in the first quarter valued at about $186,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in Athenex by 21.0% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Athenex by 2.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Athenex by 893.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 88,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 79,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATNX traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,424,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Athenex has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $15.24.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. Athenex had a negative net margin of 121.58% and a negative return on equity of 84.67%. The firm had revenue of $21.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.07 million. As a group, analysts expect that Athenex will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

